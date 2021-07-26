James Donald Murray Russell
James Donald Murray Russell, 87, peacefully passed away at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls on July 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29th at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30th at Faith Lutheran Church. Inurnment at the Black Hills National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Jim was born to Margaret Murray Russell and Roger Bridgford on February 6, 1934 in Madison Wisconsin, where he resided until his early 20s. He received his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Wisconsin University and a Masters degree in Hospital Administration from the university of Iowa. He served in the Army with active service in 1957-1958 in Korea, including paratroop training with 10 jumps. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
He was on the administrative staff of Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, from 1960-1978 serving as administrator from 1970-1978. He became CEO/Administrator of St Mary’s Hospital in Pierre in January 1978-July 2006 (28.5 years). When he arrived, there were 9 physicians. He was a driving force in many building projects. The first major building project was in 1980 built on the north side of Dakota featuring private rooms. This necessitated the skyway to be placed to connect the two buildings.
He has served on the Pierre Economic Development, Rotary, President of SDAHO, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Advisory committee, and Medicaid Advisory committee. He served on the Delta Dental, Capital University, and Area Counseling Boards. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
In 1982 he married his adventurous Charlotte. They shared their love of sailing on Lake Oahe and bareboat charts in the Caribbean, bicycling, and skiing. He had a passion for weather forecasting, Beta testing a hurricane program for 30 years, computers and Genealogy with Char’s and his Family tree of 8,565 names dating back to the 1500s.
Jim is survived by his wife Charlotte of 38 years, one son, Douglas Jones Russell, art professor at the U of Wyoming by his first wife, Judith Anne Jones Russell. Daughter in law, Carolyn Pepper of Laramie, Wyoming. A sister Marcy Hull and husband Bill of Columbus, Ohio. A stepson Michael of Bakersville.NC, 6 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren. And nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roger, and his first wife Judith.
Memorials may be directed to the Capital City Boys and Girls Club or the Helmsley Endowment.
