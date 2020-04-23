James Dwayne Meyer, 15

James Dwayne Meyer was born on February 13th, 2005, in Harlingen, Texas, to Ryan and Maranda (Mayer) Meyer. He went to see his Savior on April 21, 2020.
He lived in Pierre with family from six weeks until the third grade where he attended Faith Lutheran Preschool and Jefferson Grade school. Jamie loved all that Pierre had to offer and was not happy with the move to Sioux Falls in 2013. He attended West Central until December. He started New Tech High School in January and was really enjoying school. Jamie was confirmed on October 27, 2019, and affirmed his love for the Lord.
He is survived by his parents; brother, Zane; grandparents, Ken and Karen Meyer, Mary Mayer and Linus Mayer; great-grandpa, Cap Fergen; adopted grandpa, Glenn Broski; and all of his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was greeted in Heaven by great-grandparents and others who have gone to the Lord.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, family services will be held.
Services will be live-streamed at 10:30am, Monday, April 27, 2020. Friends may access the service by going to the Facebook page of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Helpline Center, Suicide and Crisis Support Fund, 1000 N. West Ave., Suite 310, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or by going to helplinecenter.org www.millerfh.com
