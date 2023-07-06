James Hansen

Dr. James Otto Hansen entered his eternal home on July 5, 2023. He passed away peacefully at the Avantara Nursing Home. Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, July 10 at the First Congregational UCC Church with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service and time of sharing. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 11 at the First Congregational UCC Church. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday, July 14 at 12 noon (MT).

