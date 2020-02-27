James Harold Meagher, 92
James Harold Meagher, age 92, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial and military rites at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Survivors include his five children, John Meagher, Pierre, SD, Wayne (Julie) Meagher, Aberdeen, SD, William Meagher, Pierre, SD, Lisa Ziebart, Mitchell, SD, Michael Meagher, Mitchell, SD; seven grandchildren; and many great grandchildren; a brother, Alan Meagher, Hardwick, MN. James was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mildred on November 19, 2017; an infant son, Randy; an infant grandson, Joshua; his parents; three brothers, Earl and Robert Meagher of Chamberlain and Leonard Meagher of Wild Rose, ND; and a sister, Phyllis Heitman, Hardwick, MN. For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
