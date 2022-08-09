James (Jim) Hillmer was born In Pierre, South Dakota, to Ivan and Alice Hillmer on May 1, 1957. Jim passed away on August 4, 2022, in Minot, North Dakota. Jim was the first of seven children born to Ivan and Alice (Jacobs) Hillmer in Pierre, South Dakota. Jim graduated from Pierre high school and went to Canby vo-tech to become a diesel mechanic. Jim married Linda Williams, into that union had a daughter Amber Morlock. He later married Melanie Tarbert and that union had a daughter Reah (Hillmer) Sullivan. Jim worked many jobs but most recently in Lignite, North Dakota, for Spielman Excavating LLC.
Jim is survived by his daughter Amber Morlock and his granddaughters Katlynn Sullivan and Peyton Sullivan. Jim is also survived by his mother Alice Hillmer of Harrold, South Dakota; sisters Pam Dillon from Hay Springs, Nebraska, Marge (Bill) Stuwe of Pierre, South Dakota, Brenda (Bob) Redden from Pierre, South Dakota, Bonnie Hillmer from Texas, and Connie Hillmer from Pierre, South Dakota; and special friend Glenda Pullman of Miller, South Dakota, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Jim is preceded in death by his first wife Linda (Williams), daughter Reah (Hillmer) Sullivan, his father Ivan Hillmer, his brother and sister-in-law Tony and Dawn Hillmer, his brother-in-law Larry Dillon, nieces Brandy Hillmer and Tonya Hillmer.
Memorial services are at United Pentecostal Church at 2410 Staten Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, burial at Blunt Cemetery.
