James (Jim) Hillmer

James (Jim) Hillmer was born In Pierre, South Dakota, to Ivan and Alice Hillmer on May 1, 1957. Jim passed away on August 4, 2022, in Minot, North Dakota. Jim was the first of seven children born to Ivan and Alice (Jacobs) Hillmer in Pierre, South Dakota. Jim graduated from Pierre high school and went to Canby vo-tech to become a diesel mechanic. Jim married Linda Williams, into that union had a daughter Amber Morlock. He later married Melanie Tarbert and that union had a daughter Reah (Hillmer) Sullivan. Jim worked many jobs but most recently in Lignite, North Dakota, for Spielman Excavating LLC.

