James “Jim” Corning, 76
James “Jim” Corning, age 76, of Pierre, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Survivors include his four daughters Kelly Flory and her husband Doug of Black Hawk, Kristy Carper and her husband Cliff of Abilene, Kansas, Karryn Agneau and her husband Winston of Pierre, and Kassie Kukal and her husband Joe of Kadoka; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother Bruce Corning and his wife Merrlys of Texas; one sister Carol Logan of Pierre; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Tess and his parents.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
