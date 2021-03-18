James “Jim” Farrel Harmon, 79, passed away peacefully at home on March 16th, 2021.
He was born June 16th, 1941, at Tulare, SD, to Jake and Lois Monica Harmon. Jim and his family moved to Stanley County in 1951, where they ranched. Jim attended War Creek Country School.
Jim was a member of the SD National Guard and obtained his Pilot’s license.
Jim married the love of his life, Mary (Donahue) on April 7, 1973, at St. Mary’s Church in Dell Rapids, SD. Together they had three children. They farmed and ranched in Stanley County, moved to Madison, SD, and later moved to Spearfish, SD, where they owned and operated a motel.
Jim retired in 2016 from his job with Lawrence County Airport after 24 years — a fitting job for someone who loved airplanes and would take every opportunity to go flying whenever he could: whether before, after, or maybe even during work, if he could fit it in his lunch break!
Jim’s passions in life were flying, fishing, hunting, ranching, reading and just recently ice cream — but most important were his family.
Honored in sharing Jim’s life are his wife, Mary (Pierre, SD), his son Jim Harmon and wife Tara and children: Colton, Katie, Cassidy, Wyatt and Hailey (Kerrville, TX), daughter, Jeanine Gabriel and husband TJ and children, Dylan, Kori and Kyler (Midland, SD), daughter Kristi Hershberger and husband Casey and children: Sierra, Savannah and Sydney (Kenai, AK), brother Joe Harmon and wife Edie Harmon (Vale, SD), brother John Harmon and wife Faun (Piedmont, SD), sisters Irene Eichstadt and husband Bruce (Wolsey, SD), sister Deloris Fleming and husband Ed (Bridgeport, NE) and sister Mina Caldwell and husband Ron (Ft Pierre, SD), sister-in laws Kaye and Karla Harmon Sollie and many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lois Harmon, brothers Bill, Larry Dave, sister Jenny and a favorite nephew Jeff Fleming.
Visitation will be Saturday March 27th, 2021, at 10:00 CST, St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. Funeral at 11:00. Lunch to follow. Private burial to be held at a later date.
