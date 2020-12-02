James “Jim” L. Hammond, 96
James “Jim” L. Hammond, age 96, died November 30, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, S.D.
Jim was born January 25, 1924 in Brookings, S.D., to Arthur and Marcella (Mellencamp) Hammond. He attended the Brookings schools and graduated from high school in 1942. From 1942 to 1943 he worked at the Mare Island shipyards in Vallejo, Calif., for the war effort. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1943 and served during World War II in Military Police and a Combat Engineer battalion. Jim was honorably discharged in March 1946. He enrolled at South Dakota State University in the fall of 1946, where he played football for the Jackrabbits. On August 25, 1947, he married Katherine E. Harding of Brookings. Both graduated from SDSU in the spring of 1950. The couple moved to Clark, S.D., where he taught at Clark High School. He taught industrial arts, science and physics. He was also an assistant coach of football and basketball. From 1953 until 1956 he was a state trooper stationed in Hot Springs, S.D.
In 1956, he took employment with the Federal Government, Interstate Commerce Commission assigned to the Pierre office. In 1983, he retired from the Commission at Pierre as a Special Investigator and District Supervisor. From 1983 until 1989 he was in business as a practitioner representing motor truck interstate carriers before the Interstate Commerce Commission. From 1989 until 1994 he was a substitute teacher in Pierre Schools. He and his wife then became ardent RV travelers, touring the country in their motorhome and spending some winters in the south. He also pursued his hobby in woodworking and his interests in fishing, hunting, boating and flying. He was a licensed private pilot for over 30 years. During this time, he owned and flew several different aircraft. He and his wife flew to numerous destinations throughout the United States. He obtained his Radio Ham license in 1994. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his two older brothers, William and Robert.
Jim is survived by his wife Kay of Pierre, his son Mark and wife Kathy of Pierre and granddaughter Kelsey Hammond, and his son Steve and wife Lynn of Rapid City, S.D.
At Jim’s request, no public service will be held. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
