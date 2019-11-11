James “Jim” Lewis Stukel, 65
James “Jim” Lewis Stukel, 65, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30am until 10:30am and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Jim was born November 21, 1953 to James and Shirley (Lewis) Stukel in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in Ottawa, IL and graduated from Marquette High School. He attended the Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI and graduated with a degree in forestry. Jim was a Certified Professional Soil Scientist and after he graduated from college he moved to Gregory, SD to work as a soil surveyor. After his time in Gregory he moved to Pierre to work for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. He met his wife Eileen Dowd after moving to Pierre and they were married in St. Louis, MO in 1992. They made their home in Pierre where Jim enjoyed coaching hockey, archery hunting, fishing and pheasant hunting with his Gordon setter, Breeze. Jim was a big fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bears. In recent years he worked at Lynn’s Dakotamart.
He is survived by his wife Eileen of Pierre; his mother Shirley Stukel of Winchester, VA; sisters Beth(Michael) Dougherty of Plymouth, MN, Patty(Gregory) Rassi of Morton, IL and Sarah(Dennis) Kish of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad James, his grandparents and brother-in-law Dennis Kish.
Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oahe Hockey Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.