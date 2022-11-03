James 'Jim' McNeely Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James 'Jim' McNeelyJames "Jim" McNeely, age 72, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre.Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. CST on Monday, November 7, at the United Methodist Church in Murdo until the service time.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. CST on Monday, November 7, at the United Methodist Church in Murdo.Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip. To plant a tree in memory of James McNeely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church James Mcneely Funeral Service Funeral Home Mary Hospital Pierre Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Extras needed for film being shot in Pierre, Ft. Pierre Ft. Pierre woman receives sentence Mickelson nixes retirement, returns to classroom Woman, 78, evicted from home of 49 years Farr House haunted foyer open for Halloween photos Library denies book ban request Four express concerns about Pierre library Bernard Duffy: A Ft. Pierre athlete, coach to remember Sully pilot flies Pierre veteran to VA in Sturgis Pierre man gets probation for beer bottle assault Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
