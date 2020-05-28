James “Jim” Van Roussel, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1st, at 11:00am at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. You can join the family by live stream starting at 11:00am on Monday, June 1st by clicking on the video box in his obituary at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Jim was born on May 1, 1936, to Frank and Dorothea (Cornelius) Roussel in Bernard, IA. The family moved to Raymond SD, when he was an infant. He grew up in Raymond where he attended school and graduated from the Logan Consolidated School. Jim married Carole Rieke in Clark, SD, at the Methodist Church on June 24, 1956. They lived in Clark before moving to Watertown, SD, where they lived for 14 years. In the fall of 1976 they moved to Pierre, SD, where Jim worked as a District Manager for Land O’ Lakes for 36 years.
Jim had many hobbies, in his younger years he raced cars on dirt tracks in northeast South Dakota and Minnesota. His love of racing continued later in life as he followed and attended many NASCAR races. He loved to go fishing , hunting and riding and traveling on his motorcycles.
Jim is survived by his wife Carole of Pierre and their children; son Rod (Julie) Roussel of Pierre, daughters Laurie(Randy) Estes of China Grove NC and Denise(John) Trebesch of Pierre. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one sister Maxine(Jerry) Leslie of Volga, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Shelly Schaefer and her husband Kevin.
Memorials can be made in Jim’s memory to the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.