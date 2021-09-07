James ‘‘Jimmy’’ Zerr

James ‘‘Jimmy’’ Zerr , 69, of Pierre, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with family at his side at Avera Maryhouse.

A celebration of his life will be held in Mobridge at a later date.

Jimmy was born to Pius “Punchy” and Junne Zerr of Mobridge and was a 1970 graduate of Mobridge High School. He married Celine “Bunny” Gaut on Nov. 29, 1974.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Bunny; son, Joshua, of Spearfish; daughters, Amanda Hilmer and Eryn Zerr, both of Clarks, Nebraska.

