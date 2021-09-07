James ‘‘Jimmy’’ Zerr Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week 1 of 2 James ‘‘Jimmy’’ Zerr To plant a tree in memory of James Zerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James ‘‘Jimmy’’ ZerrJames ‘‘Jimmy’’ Zerr , 69, of Pierre, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with family at his side at Avera Maryhouse.A celebration of his life will be held in Mobridge at a later date.Jimmy was born to Pius “Punchy” and Junne Zerr of Mobridge and was a 1970 graduate of Mobridge High School. He married Celine “Bunny” Gaut on Nov. 29, 1974.Jimmy is survived by his wife, Bunny; son, Joshua, of Spearfish; daughters, Amanda Hilmer and Eryn Zerr, both of Clarks, Nebraska.Condolences may be conveyed and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com To plant a tree in memory of James Zerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Del Bartels | 605-224-7301 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jimmy Mobridge High School Condolence Life Story James Zerr Celine Gaut Joshua Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hughes County Land Transfers for Aug. 2-6 Pierre clarifies quarantines following questions Nearly 150 years of recorded UFO sightings across South Dakota Naylor passes torch to new Hughes auditor, finance officer Letter to the Editor: A false dichotomy Chiropractor peddles false, misleading COVID-19 claims again Lyman football rolls over Sully Buttes City passes licensing, zoning ordinances for cannabis-related businesses Fort Pierre continues to consider future water options Pierre Fall softball starts season Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
