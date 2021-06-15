James Lee Feak

James Lee Feak, 62, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021.

James was born June 4, 1958, in Libby, MT, to Louraine Eleanor (Geer) Hammell and Charles Lloyd Feak.

James married Linda Sue (Ostrom) Bottorff, November 21, 1990, and loved her dearly. The couple made their home in Wasilla, where they met, and James worked in construction and tried his hand at professional fishing.

Those blessed to have shared in his life are wife Linda and his cat Norman; stepfather Jim Dale Hammell of Pierre, SD; sister Sandra Rae McGruder (Leo) of Pierre, SD; brother Tyler Joe Hammell (Lena) of Chamberlain, SD, and his friends.

James was preceded in death by his wife Linda Sue (Ostrom) Feak; father Charles Lloyd Feak; mother Louraine Eleanor (Geer) Hammell; brothers Lloyd Arthur Feak and Edward Charles Feak.

James was laid to rest in the Scotty Philip cemetery in Fort Pierre, SD.

