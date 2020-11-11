James LeRoy Beckwith, 77
James LeRoy Beckwith, 77, of Fort Pierre, passed away November 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home. The service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
James was born November 12, 1942, in Pierre, S.D., to Ralph and Anna (Markwed) Beckwith. He attended Robbs Flat School until eighth grade, and attended Pierre High School, graduating in 1960. After graduation, he helped on the family farm until the early 1980s when times got tough. He then took over trucking and never looked back. Trucking was his life for over fifty years, and he enjoyed every minute of it.
When he wasn’t trucking, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. In his later years, he became quite the family man and shared his dreams of his new adventures.
James is survived by his loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
