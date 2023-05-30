James Stein

James Lee Stein passed away Sunday, May 28, at the age of 88, in the presence of his family and the love he nurtured through time, patience, good humor, hard work, and wisdom. There will be no services held at this time. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
James was born on August 19, 1934, at his grandparents farmhouse near Spearville, KS. His father owned or ran John Deere implement stores and the family moved often. His early education came from schools in Garden City, Lakin, and Syracuse, KS. His father sold the Syracuse store and bought a ranch near Cotopaxi, CO. Jim attributed the close relationships with his brothers and sister and later their spouses to the days on the ranch, where they became friends as well as siblings. He graduated from high school in 1952 and later found his college at Western State in Gunnison, CO. He always credited the small school setting in the high mountains and access to great fishing as the means to settling into academics and graduation in 1958.
His father bought an implement store in Holyoke, CO in the late 1950s. The town became home for the immediate family and the next generation soon to arrive. James married Karen Lee Shivers-Miller on Dec. 28, 1960, and worked with his father as well as his brothers. Jim used his business skills to help co-manage the store. Drought and industry changes for store owners were at hand, as were two young sons and soon a daughter, so he accepted a position as Asst. Director of Services at the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1965, a similar position with Iowa Beef Packers near Sioux City in 1968, and Office Services Director with Winnebago Industries at Forest City, IA in 1970.
James became a member of Toastmasters in Forest City, joining to overcome a fear of public speaking. He continued with Toastmasters in Pierre and earned numerous awards and a reputation as an accomplished speaker.
The many moves and willingness to accept challenges led to an interview and offer to become South Dakota's first state telecommunications director in 1974. The family moved to Pierre and life quickly included the river, Lake Oahe, and all that is outdoors. He remained a professional manager with that agency, later renamed to Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, for the duration of his career. He was named a Lifetime Member of the National Association of Telecommunications Directors in 1997, an honor made meaningful because it came from his peers. He retired in 1998 and continued to consult. He and Karen moved to Brookings in 2015.
His favorite activities included visits with a large extended family, quiet times fishing and even the noisier ones with young children and grandchildren. He devoted time to genealogical research, both for his family and volunteering to help others. Reunions often found him at the center of the telling and retelling of stories about family history.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Xavier and Jo Candace Stein, brother Larry and sister-in-law JoAnn, and brother Richard.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Karen; sister Mary (Noel) Poe of Kanab, Utah; Sister-in-law Marcia Stein (Chadron, NE); Sons Mike, Volga; Steven (Kristi) Volga; Daughter Suzi, Flint, TX; Grandchildren Sarah, Omaha, NE; Austin, Sioux Falls; Jamison and Alex, Brookings; Jenna, Lincoln, NE; great-granddaughter Brinley, Brookings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
