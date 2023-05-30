James Stein

James Lee Stein passed away Sunday, May 28, at the age of 88, in the presence of his family and the love he nurtured through time, patience, good humor, hard work, and wisdom. There will be no services held at this time. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

