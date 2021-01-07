James Thielen, 63, passed away on January 5th, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 14, 1-2:45 p.m. at Feigum Funeral Home with graveside services beginning at Riverside Cemetery at 3 p.m. The graveside service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Jim was born September 25, 1957, to Harry and Millie (Schumacher) Thielen and was the third of six boys. Jim was a lifelong resident of Pierre and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1975. He was a proud member of the 1975 Pierre State Champion Tennis Team. Jim was married to Mandi Warnick of Pierre for 12 years and had one son, Damon.
Jim worked for the Forestry Service in his early years and would be sure to point out all of the trees he was responsible for planting in the region. He was an avid hunter and looked forward to pheasant season every year and the opportunity to annoy the occasional land owner while “road hunting.”
Jim had a passion for tennis, loved to watch and to play. He wore a permanent smile as his 60th Birthday found him on court hitting tennis balls with former World No. 1’s, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick. He is sure to be found riding his Harley Davidson on the other side.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Harry, and his mother, Millie. He is survived by his son Damon, his wife Jessica, and granddaughter Vada of Sioux Falls. Brothers: Robert (Roxie) of Pierre, S.D., William (Robert) of Carbondale, Ill., Jerry of Irene, S.D., Mark (Michelle) of Springfield, Ill., and David (Nancy) of Atlanta, Ga.; Nieces and Nephew.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you would consider a gift to the Pierre Tennis Association. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.