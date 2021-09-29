Janet Carolyn Cole
Janet Carolyn Cole passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church at 524 South Duncan in Stillwater. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the McLaughlin Cemetery in Cleora, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Janet was born on March 15, 1959, to Elton and Patsy (Pat) Henderson in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She graduated from Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota. She received bachelor’s degrees in Horticulture and in Commercial Economics from South Dakota State University, a Master of Science in Ornamental Horticulture from Kansas State University, and a Ph.D. in Ornamental Horticulture from Texas A&M University.
Janet married William Merle Cole on November 2, 1991, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They shared many interests, including a love for the outdoors and a sense of adventure. Janet grew up with the experience of traveling with her family in a recreational vehicle. Janet and William continued that tradition with their 5th wheel trailer for the last 26 years. She enjoyed traveling to National Parks and any historical place along their travels. Janet was an avid geocacher since 2012. Her
geocaching name was Hortcacher. She used geocaching to help explore places and to meet people.
Janet started her faculty career in research and teaching at Oklahoma State University in August of 1988. Janet taught Plant Propagation, Nursery Production and Management, and Arboriculture. She also advised students, team-coached the horticulture judging team, served as co-advisor to the OSU Landscape Management Club and was the Director of the Landscape Management program. Janet was a leader in online education working with colleagues from the
University of Arkansas, Mississippi State University, and Louisiana State University to create the Alliance for Cooperative Course Exchange in the Plant Sciences (ACCEPtS) to share plant science courses among institutions. She was named a Fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science in 2009, the most prestigious honor awarded by the organization. In 2010, Janet was honored as an OSU Regents Professor. In 2019, she received the Herman Hinrichs
Pecan Citation Award presented by the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association.
Janet spent the last four and a half years of her career as head of the horticulture and landscape architecture department. She was the first female academic department head in the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Janet really enjoyed working with the students over the course of her career. She worked with them in lectures, the laboratory classes, student club meetings and advised the students in their degree program. Teaching and being around the students is what Janet enjoyed most in her career. Her positive impact on the
lives of these students continues to be felt to this day.
Janet is preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, her mother and her brother, Greg Henderson and wife, Karen.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church in Stillwater or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org. Condolences may be sent to the family and an online obituary viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.