Janice Bjerke

Janice Faye Bjerke, 82, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home.
Janice Faye Block was born July 3, 1940, in her grandmother’s house in Ortonville, MN, to Raymond and Florence (Mantifel) Block. Jan was raised and educated in Ortonville, graduating in 1959. She attended NDSSS in Wahpeton, ND, pursuing a degree in practical nursing. She worked for over 40 years at the Good Samaritan Hospital/Johnson Clinic in Rugby, ND.
Jan married Garry Van Sweringen in 1962. This union blessed them with two children, David and Christy. On May 17, 2002, Jan was united in marriage to her soulmate, Darrol Bjerke.
Those who loved and will miss her include her husband Darrol, Pierre, son David “Dave” (Amy) Van Sweringen, daughter Christy “Chris” (Shannon) Seidler, Garrison, ND, step-daughter Cindy Paul, Pierre, grandchildren: Alicia (Corey) Bittner, Cole (Katelyn) Seidler, and Brooke Seidler all of Garrison, Christopher Paul, Stephanie Paul, Pierre, great granddaughter Elliana Paul, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Vernon Dame, and her brother Dennis Block.
A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. This service will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 21st at First Lutheran Church in Rugby, ND.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wings of Mercy, Maple Grove, MN, or Avera Home Health/Hospice, Pierre, SD.
