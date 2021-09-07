Janice Cassidy, 64, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11th, at 11:00am at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
Janice was born on April 19, 1957, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Monroe and Freada (Standford) Thulin. She grew up in Oologah, Oklahoma, with her five siblings where she attended and graduated from school.
Janice was united in marriage to Melvin Mitchell in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and to this union three children were born, Maleia, Matt and Michele. After Melvin passed away she met a married Marion “Micky” Cassidy in Tulsa. She worked in the Bama Factory where she helped make apple pies for McDonalds.
She made her home in many parts of Oklahoma before settling in Ft. Pierre. Her church and family were her priority and with her quiet time she enjoyed scary movies and reading books.
She is survived by her children Michele (John) Weischedel of Ft. Pierre, Matt Mitchell (Bev Smedly) of Ft. Pierre, Maleia Mitchell of MO, stepdaughter, Tory, Portland, OR, and Myrtle Abadie, OK. She is also survived by her siblings John (Donna) Thulin, Robert (Lisa) Thulin, Stacy (Jim) Sanders, Vicki (Alvin) Cherry and four grandchildren Hunter, Wynter, Matty and Hope.
She is preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Freda, infant sister Stella and husbands Melvin and Micky.
