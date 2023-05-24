Janice Dockter

Janice Dockter, 80, passed away at her home in Ft. Pierre on May 19th. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, May 25th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

