Janice Dockter, 80, passed away at her home in Ft. Pierre on May 19th. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, May 25th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Janice was born on October 30, 1942 to William and Hilda (Fischer) Jung in Eureka, SD. Janice grew up in Eureka and a short time Bowdle, SD. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1960. On November 30, 1962, Janice was united in marriage to Vern Dockter and they moved to Ft. Pierre, SD. She worked at the Chuckwagon in Ft. Pierre as a waitress for many years where she developed a loyal following of customers because of her ability to make everyone feel like family. She and Vern later moved east of Pierre, SD and Janice started working for the state of SD as a phone operator and later started working in Central Duplicating as a printer operator until her retirement. After Vern’s retirement in 2005, they moved back to Ft. Pierre. Janice and Vern were blessed with 3 children: Bryan, Kim, and Jackie.
Janice loved visiting with friends and family. Many trips were made to Eureka with her young family during the summers. After retirement she spent time playing Bunco, having dinner with friends and the Red Hat ladies, and serving with her Circle at church. She and Vern made trips to Mesa, AZ in the winters where they enjoyed the beautiful weather in their home there. After Vern’s passing on October 9, 2021, she continued to make her annual trips to Mesa.
Janice was an avid collector of knick-knacks, especially labs and angels, and filled her home with her many collections much to the chagrin of Vern. She also enjoyed taking naps or “just resting her eyes”, movies, watching crime shows, crossword puzzles, and in her early days reading romance novels which lead to family teasing her for that hobby. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren kept her busy and helped fill her days. Her faithful companion, Cookie, never left her side especially after Vern’s passing.
Janice is survived by sons Bryan (Pam) Dockter, Pierre, SD, Kim (Becky) Dockter, Sioux Falls, SD, and daughter Jackie (Shane) Mattheis, Pierre, SD; grandchildren: Melissa (Jesse) Hertz, Rapid City, SD, Christopher (Teresa) Dockter, Pierre, SD, Cody (Bridgitt) Mattheis, Pierre, SD, Tyler (Kirstyn) Mattheis, Pierre, SD, Jeremy (Chelsea Spring) Dockter, Arlington, VA, Jordan (Taylor) Dockter, Brandon, SD; great grandchildren: Sophia, Tenley, Berkley, Kasiya, Elizabeth, Carson, Hattie, Haiden, Amelia, and Jacob; one brother Bob (Connie) Jung, Eureka, SD; sisters Donna (Ron) Bieber, Coppell, TX, Kathy (Dennis) Heilman, Eureka, SD, and Debbie (Scott) Newman, Sheridan, WY; brother-in law Terry (Linda) Dockter, Riverton, WY, sister-in-law Shirley Dockter, Ashley, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vern, parents, parents-in-law Christoph and Louise Dockter, brother Elroy Jung, sister-in-law Renata Jung, brothers-in-law Donnie Dockter and Milton Dockter, niece Becky Jung, and nephews Shawne Newman and Brad Jung.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Dockter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
