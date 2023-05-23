Janice Dockter May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janice DockterJanice Dockter, 80, of Fort Pierre, SD passed away at her home.There will be a memorial visitation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Dockter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Criminals keep Pierre Police Department busy early Saturday morning If You’re Over 50 and Want To Beat Both Brain Fog and Belly Fat, Start With These Workouts Pierre daycare provider indicted Meet the school board candidates ahead of the June 6 election Here's Why Walmart, Target, and Kroger Should Drop Self-Checkout Canadian wildfire smoke triggers detectors in Capitol Building Pierre's Hattie Baldwin playing best golf of senior season after bumpy start Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Would've "F**ked Up" LeBron James And Dwyane Wade With 2011 Celtics Stanley County Land Transfers for March Dollar General Makes Big Move to Challenge Target and Walmart
