Janice M. Smith

A Memorial Service for of Sisseton will be held on Saturday, November 20th at 11 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Chapel, Sisseton, SD, with Pat Schubert officiating. Pianist will be Ollie Yost and soloist will be Cory Gray. Urn bearer will be Steve Gray. Honorary urn bearers will be her family and friends. There will be visitation at the church chapel one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Faith Garden of Rest, New Effington, SD. Janice will be laid to rest between her parents.
Janice passed away at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton. Cahill Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Janice Mae (Gray) Smith was born August 17th, 1944, to Chester and Ella (Kunz) Gray in Oakes, ND. She attended school in Brampton, ND, until the family moved to New Effington, SD. She graduated from New Effington in 1964. She then attended business school at the Business Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Following her education, she moved to Ft. Pierre, SD.
She was united in marriage to John Smith February 4th, 1967. She was employed at Medical Associates Clinic for many years. Janice was very active with various organizations in the Ft. Pierre area. She helped to found the Ft. Pierre kazoo band. She also played softball and complained about the long legged girls who batted after her and expected her to run the bases in front of them. She enjoyed bowling, the turkey races and horse races. She was active in the
American Legion auxiliary and a member of the Moose Club. She could be found most evenings at her beloved Chateau.
Janice is survived by one brother, Steve (Beth) Gray of Sisseton, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Ella Gray, her husband John Smith, special friend Robert Compton, her in-laws, True and Wilma Smith, one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Ernest Hrncir.
