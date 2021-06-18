Janis Kelley
Funeral Mass and burial for Janis Kelley will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre on July 5th at 10:30 a.m.
We lost our beautiful Mom last year to cancer and due to COVID, we have had to delay her services until now. We hope that her friends and family can all join us to help celebrate her life.
