Janis Lorraine Kelley, 84
Our beloved mother, Janis Lorraine Kelley, 84, passed away on February 14th after her courageous battle with cancer. Her incredible strength, unconditional love and unwavering faith were shown in everything she did and admired by all who knew her. Janis was the first born of Harold and Cecilia McRae and raised in Kadoka, SD. She moved to Pierre at the age of 18 and met the love of her life. She was married to Tom Kelley for 49 years and together they left a legacy of seven children and 52 grand and great grandchildren.
Janis led a very full and exciting life which included traveling with her best friend Nancy (Louise) of 50 years and enjoying time with friends and family. She was a lover of the outdoors, which included camping, basking in the sun and gardening. She was honored to be a lifetime member of Catholic Daughters of America, St. Peter and Paul Alter Society and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Janis showed her never ending compassion and loving spirit in everything that she did, including the countless hours that she spent supporting her tenants when she managed a senior living center in Pierre.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard. Survivors include her sisters Jeanette Cote and Kathleen Nelson.
Blessed by their mother’s constant grace, wisdom and untiring devotion are Jane Oligmueller (Gerry), Tom Kelley (Julie), Patty Maestas (Richard), Jackie Polzin (Tim), Scott Kelley, Katie Nanstiel (Gene) and Stevie Trudel (Skip).
A memorial will be established in Mom’s name for improvements at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre, SD. Memorials can be sent in c/o Tom Kelley, 5800 S.Frontier Trail, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Pierre, SD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.