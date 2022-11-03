Jean Halliday Wydeen Mortenson

Jean Halliday Wydeen Mortenson, age 90, died on October 28, 2022. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 25, 1931, the fifth child and only daughter of Lilias Halliday and August Wydeen. (She preferred “died” to pass on, pass away, pass up or passed out) She was the proud sister of her four older brothers, Wallace, Russel, Donald and Douglas, her “heroes,” who epitomized all that was best of “The Greatest Generation.” Jean was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, class of 1949. She maintained a lifelong friendship with classmates from her school days. Having grown up with brothers, she was an avid sports fan, and was an especially loyal and devoted Minnesota Twins Baseball, and ever-hopeful Vikings fan.

