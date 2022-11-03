Jean Halliday Wydeen Mortenson, age 90, died on October 28, 2022. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 25, 1931, the fifth child and only daughter of Lilias Halliday and August Wydeen. (She preferred “died” to pass on, pass away, pass up or passed out) She was the proud sister of her four older brothers, Wallace, Russel, Donald and Douglas, her “heroes,” who epitomized all that was best of “The Greatest Generation.” Jean was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, class of 1949. She maintained a lifelong friendship with classmates from her school days. Having grown up with brothers, she was an avid sports fan, and was an especially loyal and devoted Minnesota Twins Baseball, and ever-hopeful Vikings fan.
She was married to Clarence Mortenson on June 23, 1950, was a wife, mother and homemaker on the family ranch north of Hayes, SD, for the next 30 years. Her greatest happiness came with the birth of her beloved children: Pamela, Curtis, Jeffrey, Douglas, Wendy, Lynne and Todd. Her “magnificent seven.” Jean was an avid reader, loved music from classic to country, stage productions from Broadway to Hayes Community Theatre. Through the generosity of her children, Jean enjoyed trips to England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Hawaii (numerous times), as well as to New York City and Minneapolis for theatre. And she especially loved their yearly baseball weekends in Minneapolis to watch “her Twins” in action.
Jean is survived by her children and their spouses: Pam Patterson of Brighton, Colorado, Curtis (Kimberley) of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, Jeffrey of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, Douglas of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, Wendy Prost of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lynne of Broomfield, Colorado and Todd (Debbie) of Hayes, South Dakota. Ten beautiful and brilliant grandchildren, 7 adored “greats.” Also survived by loved and loving nieces and nephews, the sons and daughters of her brothers. Special thank you to Wendy for her care and devotion while they both lived in Arizona. And to niece Laurie and her husband Steve for their warm hospitality on her trips to their beautiful Door County, Wisconsin, every October for years. Jean died with all the boxes on her “Bucket List” checked.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, 4 brothers, a great-grandson, Jackson Miles Patterson, a nephew, Bruce Wydeen, and son-in-law Jeff Patterson, all deeply loved and remembered.
Per her request, no formal service will be held. She wished only that a love and laughter gathering take place in Minneapolis at a convenient date for another “Baseball Weekend.”
“My beloved Clan: I cherish each and all of you. We are ever united through our joys and sorrows, and the One love and life that flows through all. My passing leads only to a beginning of a larger, wiser, kinder tomorrow. Skol!”
Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, Salvation Army, or donors' choice.
