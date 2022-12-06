Jean M. Menning
Jean M. Menning, 73, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by family.
Jean Marie Lundborg was born on July 13, 1949, in Big Stone City, SD. Jean is the oldest daughter of Edward and Laura (Korstjens) Lundborg. She grew up on the family dairy farm with seven siblings, whom she helped in their care as the family grew.
Jean married the love of her life, Leo Menning, on October 10, 1970. They lived for a short time in Iowa and Minnesota before settling in Pierre, SD, where they ran their own business, raised their 4 children, and were very involved in their church and community. During those years, Jean was always the hostess with the mostest. She reveled in time with family and friends and hosted many large holiday gatherings over the years.
Leo and Jean moved to Kentucky in 2002 to be closer to their eldest daughter and her growing family. A couple years later, Jean was diagnosed with Progressive MS at the age of 55. Complications from this terrible disease are what ultimately led to her death.
Jean will always be remembered for her deep love and loyalty toward family, friends, and God. Jean was always ready to help her parents after they retired and moved to Pierre in 1979. And she steadfastly supported Leo through his various entrepreneurial adventures. Her compassion and friendship will be deeply missed.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband and their youngest daughter, Rebecca, her parents, and her youngest sister, Lucille. The thought of their reunion in heaven brings smiles and comfort to those left behind.
Left to remember Jean are her three surviving children: Laura (Jack) Gordon of Florence, KY; April Menning of Sioux Falls, SD; and Travis (Kari) Menning of Beulah, ND. Jean is also survived by four sisters, three brothers, eight grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A joint burial of Jean and Leo's cremains will be held in 2023 in Ft. Pierre, SD. Details will be shared at a later date.
