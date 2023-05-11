Jean Nadine Premus, 81, of Gering, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bayard Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dwight Sandoz and Pastor Larry Russel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Monday, May 22 at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre, SD with Pastor Jake Krahn and Pastor Jeff Speaect officiating. It is respectfully requested that memorials in Jean’s honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jean’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Jean was born in Cedar Rapids, IA to Milo and Eleanor Dicus. She moved to Pierre, SD in 1960 to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing and graduated with her LPN degree. Jean went on to work at St Mary’s Hospital where she met Gary L Premus as he was in the hospital with a broken leg. They continued to meet at various times and eventually married on November 16, 1963, after Jean turned twenty-two.
Jean continued in nursing until March 1964. Jean and Gary moved to PC Hamilton Ranch on the Cheyenne River. The spring of 1965 they moved to Roseth Ranch; the three oldest kids were born there, Jeannell 1966; Katherine 1967; James 1970. Jean loved gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, making beautiful lined knitted jackets, hats, & mittens. They then moved to Plumb Creek Grazing Association in 1973.
Jean worked at Don’s Oasis store in Hayes starting her grocery store career. Gary and Jean Premus bought a ranch in 1976. Jean loved livestock, beef cattle, horses, chickens, pigs, especially the baby animals even if it meant bringing into the house to save it, and always had a blue heeler dog. While living on their own ranch their youngest son Lance was born in 1979. Jean worked at Sutley’s Super Savings grocery store in Pierre along with delivering Argus Leader newspaper. They continued to live there until April 1989. They then moved to Western Nebraska in 1989. Jean went on to work at Bailey’s Supermarket which then became Mainstreet Market Panhandle Co-op. Jean retired from Mainstreet Market Panhandle Co-op on December 7, 2019.
Jean was able to see all her children get married. Jean had six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She went on several trips and adventures with Gary and the grandchildren throughout the years. Jean loved gardening, cooking, and especially making meals with frosted decorated cakes to share with others at work or church potluck lunches. Jean always loved to smile, talk to people, and share the word of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jean’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior was most important to her through worship, singing, praising, fasting, praying and studying God’s word.
She is preceded in death by her parents Milo and Eleanor Dicus and grandson Hadly McCormick.
She is survived by her husband Gary (Tump) Premus; daughter Jeannell (Dan) Scott and their son Joseph and daughter Dadra (Gavin) Saxton; daughter Katherine (Cameron) McCormick and their son Hagen McCormick, grandkids Alaina & Cian; son James (Belinda) Premus and their sons Jacob and Denton; son Lance (Katie) Premus; brother John (Mary) Dicus and family; and brother Tom (Phyllis) Dicus and family.
