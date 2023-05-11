Jean Nadine Premus

Jean Nadine Premus, 81, of Gering, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bayard Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dwight Sandoz and Pastor Larry Russel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Monday, May 22 at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre, SD with Pastor Jake Krahn and Pastor Jeff Speaect officiating. It is respectfully requested that memorials in Jean’s honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jean’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Premus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
