Jeanetta Compton

Jeanetta “Netta” Lynn (Shoup) Compton, 66, of Central City, NE, died peacefully in her home on July 18, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., July 27, 2022 at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre, SD. Interment will follow at Onida Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her parents. Netta’s service will be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

Netta, along with twin Jeanine, was born February 14, 1956, to Ralph and Lois Shoup in Onida, SD. She grew up in Fort Pierre, SD, where she also attended high school. She was united in marriage to James “Jimmy” Compton on March 16, 1981.

In 1984, they purchased a farm near Shelby, NE, where she raised her children and worked with horses. She spent many years working and traveling the racetrack. Netta enjoyed most of her days cooking and entertaining for friends and family.

After her kids graduated, she moved to Central City, NE, where she worked at Litzenberg Memorial Hospital. Netta’s greatest love; however, were her kids and getting to spend time with family.

Jeanetta leaves behind her dearest daughter Calamity (Sissy), sons Kevin, Jesse and Frank, sisters Dephane, Francie, Shelia, Clara and twin Jeanine, brother Roger and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Kathy and Janet, brother Butchie, sister in law Faye Shoup, brother in law Walter Larsen, brother in law Gary “Hook” Hillmer, father in law Robert “Red” Compton and beloved dog JJ.

Service information

Jul 27
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
2:00PM
