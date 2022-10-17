Jeanne “Kathy” Katherine Donahue, 69 of Beulah, WY, passed away on October 12, 2022.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, October 26th, at 3 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. A celebration of life will follow at the Buffalo Jump located in Beulah, WY.
Kathy was born on May 12, 1953, in Chadron, NE, to Dick and Jean Reitz. In her youth, Kathy enjoyed performing gymnastics and competed in track. She moved to Denver, CO, after graduating high school and earned her nursing degree. Her work career spanned many specialties including nursing, insurance and real estate.
During her marriage to Henry Tullo she had her two beloved children Jimmy and Jamie Tullo. Kathy met Pat Donahue and married the love of her life on August 6th, 1989. Once her first grandchild arrived, her entire focus was wrapped around each one.
Kathy is survived by her husband Pat Donahue of Beulah, WY; her children Jim Tullo of Phoenix, AZ, Jamie Tullo (Mike Scott) of Rapid City, SD; stepchildren, Stefani Thornton (Glen) of Englewood, FL and Shannon Pedersen (Shawn) of Gillette, WY; grandchildren, Markus and Maddox Tullo, Julian and Jaelah Scott, and Tate LaPlaunt (Megan); great-grandchildren Makenzie and Olivia; siblings, Jim (PA) Reitz of Ft. Worth, TX, Judy Tausan of Chadron, NE, Janice Strotheide of Chadron, NE, and Joan Reitz, of Chadron, NE.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jean Reitz; her brother-in-law Dan Donahue; sister-in-law Joan Peterson, and father-in-law Big Jack.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.