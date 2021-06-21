Jeannette Beemer 1

A memorial service for Jeannette Beemer, who passed away on March 11, 2021, will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, SD, on the morning of June 26. The service will begin at 10:30, with the sanctuary open for fellowship of friends and family at 10:00. Jeannette’s service may also be viewed at www.feigumfh.com.

A reception will follow the service at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center, on the western shore of Capitol Lake near the WWII Memorial. Parking is available in the north parking lot behind the Capitol, entering from Broadway.

