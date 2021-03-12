Jeannette Noel Beemer

Jeannette Noel Beemer, 102, of Pierre, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held 12:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. Family will be present from 5:00 – 7:00pm. **Face masks required for in person attendance** Family graveside services will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of Jeannette’s life will take place in June.

Jeannette was born November 6, 1918, in Aberdeen, SD, to C.E. “Bert” and Grace (Doll) Noel.

She married Melvin Beemer on April 4, 1942.

She is survived by their six children Joel, Jack, Diane, Doug, Kathy and Suzy and their families.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com

