Jeannine J. Woodward, 83
Jeannine J. Woodward, 83, of White River, SD, died at home on October 22, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11:00am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in White River. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Jeannine was born on October 7, 1936 to Leslie and Harriet (Schaefer) Woodward. She grew up in the Hurley, SD, area. After graduating from Hurley High School she attended college first at Yankton College and then finished her teaching degree at Black Hills State College. Her first teaching job was in Irwin, SD. Over the years she taught in Harrisburg, rural Corsica, Pierre and Sturgis before coming to White River in 1970 to finish her teaching career. Jeannine and Rose purchased a ranch near White River in 1987 which they named the Westwood Ranch. They spent many years ranching together. During those years they raised cattle and at some point had horses, sheep, dairy cows, pigs, and a llama. She loved the ranch and her animals.
Jeannine loved to hunt and fish! She enjoyed bird watching, trap shooting and camping. Jeannine was a member of the White River United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. As part of the church she went on several mission trips to Lithuania and Sager Brown. She joined Eastern Star when she was 18 years old and held every office that she could. She also belonged to Mellette County Cattlewomen, Mellette County Chamber, Lions, Mellette County Sportsmans Club, Mellette County Extension, South Central Master Gardeners, Badlands South Central Resource Conservation and Development, Grandstand Committee, Prairie Fine Arts, Womans Club and Library and South Dakota Education Association and National Education Association. She was named State Librarian of the Year, she started the local Channel 17 station, and was involved in Loftie computer technology. She played and coached softball for many years. She was runner-up Sportswoman of the year.
Jeannine is survived by Rose West of White River and many special relatives: Bret (Gina) Strain, Bonnie (Joe) Gesinger and children Grace and Faith all of White River, Janet (Donnie) Hedrick and children Farrah, Ronan and Celina of Rapid City, Craig (Melissa) Strain and family of Fort Worth, TX, Kirk (Sue) Strain and family of Des Moines, IA, Kathy Strain of White River, Jeff (Cassandra) Bondesen and family of Hurley, Anne Fillmore and family of Whitewood, SD. She is also survived by Rose’s brother Len (Carolyn) Wilson of McHenry, IL, Heather (Doug) Greig and Mirabelle of Shelby Township, MI, Blair (Tom) Kleich/Wilson and children Brynn and Avery of Cary, IL and numerous other relatives.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives; Don and Janet Strain, John Fillmore, Alicia Strain Rolland and Wyatt Gesinger.
