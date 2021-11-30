Jeffrey Alan Karst, 67, of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
He was born Nov. 26, 1953.
He married Debbie Jean Richards on November 30, 1974, in Peever, S.D.
Jeffrey worked for the state of SD for 33 years, retiring in September, 2011. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton, MO. He enjoyed being outdoors, from hunting to gardening and working in the yard. He was a skilled craftsman, able to fix and make anything with his hands. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Jeff had many passions that included games, cards, hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. Jeff especially loved scouting for elk and shed hunting in the mountains of Wyoming and spending time with his brothers at the family deer lodge in western SD. We will all miss his sweet smile, laugh and words of wisdom.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Debbie of 46 years, one son, Eric Karst (Jami), 5 grandchildren, and 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Kimberly Ann Karst, on December 26, 1994.
Memorial services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton, MO. Services were under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences, a full recording of the funeral, and obituary may be found online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
