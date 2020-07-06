Jeffrey Stephan Doolittle, 46
Jeffrey Stephan Doolittle died unexpectedly on Friday, July 3rd, at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.
Jeff was born on April 29th, 1974, in Omaha, NE, and was adopted by Jim and Nancy Doolittle when he was ten months old and was reunited with his biological mother when he was an adult.
Jeff grew up and attended school in Norfolk, NE, graduating from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1992. He lived in Norfolk and Fremont, NE, before moving to South Dakota where he lived in Sioux Falls and Pierre; he worked for Iseman Homes and Euphloria Dispensary. Jeff was a man of the world and liked to travel with his loved ones. He loved history, weird food, fine liquor and was always up for a good debate. He was a big fan of sports and science fiction especially the Huskers and Star Wars. He also enjoyed an occasional cigar and was always ready to share anything he had. He was a very giving person.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Jim and Nancy Doolittle of Norfolk, his children: Jacob and Jordyn of Norfolk, Isaiah, Alyzah, Andraya and Jamyson of Pierre, his ex-wives; Brittney Huber and Natasha Dowling-Doolittle both of Pierre. He is also survived by his brothers Patrick (Lauren) Savage, Chris Buster, Brian (Amy) Doolittle and his sister Theresa (Scott) Goodwater and his biological mother Janet Waterman.
He was preceded in death by his special friend Becky Menning.
There will be a visitation from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, July 7th, followed by a 7:00pm wake service at the Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am on Wednesday, July 8th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, with burial to follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the services.
