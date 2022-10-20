Jennette Styles
Jennette Styles, 63, of Pierre, died on Tuesday, October 18th, at her home after a courageous battle with COPD. There will be a memorial service held at a later date at Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Jennette was born on March 31st, 1959, to Kenneth and Ruth (Lewis) Kermu in Vancouver, WA. She grew up and attended school in Vancouver, graduating from Ft. Vancouver High in June 1977. Sadly, her dad passed away in 1973, and her mom in 1977. With no family left for her in Washington, she moved to South Dakota in 1978 to be closer to family. She married Buddy Jorgensen in November of 1978 and to this union three sons were born: B.J., Mike and Matt. After she and Buddy divorced, she married Larry Styles on May 1st, 1998. They made their home in Draper before moving to Rapid City. In January 2022, Jennette and Larry moved to Pierre where she lived until the time of her death.
Jennette worked for Game, Fish and Parks for a short time before working in various retail and service jobs. She also earned a degree as a chemical dependency counselor and worked as a counselor. She was also the Ramkota Employee of the Year in 1999.
Jennette was a kind soul and took care of the people she loved. She often put others’ needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed being a mother, researching family history, traveling, cooking, crafts, picnics, and parades. Jennette also loved the beach, where she accidently brought home a baby octopus as a child. Her love and laughter will be missed.
Jennette is survived by her husband Larry, and her sons B.J., Mike, and Matt, all of Pierre. She is also survived by two grandchildren and her sister, Jeannie (Lyle) Bays of Ridgefield, WA, cousin and best friend, Kathy Gebhart of Lincoln, NE, special niece, Sabrina Kelley, also of Ridgefield, WA, and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Judy and Geri, and stepson, Austin Styles.
