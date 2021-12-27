Jennifer Bench-Bresher
Selfless mother, grandmother, and wife Jennifer Bench-Bresher of Pierre, SD, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, after a courageous battle with insurmountable medical conditions.
Even though she was taken from this world at the young age of 42 her loving heart left a beacon of light for all that she encountered.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7th , at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services it can be viewed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Oahe Federal Credit Union where a memorial fund has been established. Jennifer was born to Alvin and Sally (Dawson) Huber and spent her childhood in Hill City, Armour, and Rapid City, but called Pierre her home since 2001. Jennifer met her husband, Joshua Bench-Bresher through friends while attending high school in Rapid City. They fell in love instantly and had their first son, Cade in 1997 followed by their second blessing, Jace in 2002. Their family grew again when Cade wed Laura Hopper in 2016. The next blessing came when grandson Malakai was born to Cade and Laura in 2018. They are currently expecting their second in February, this news brought great joy to Jennifer.
Jennifer’s biggest passion was by far her family and friends. Even when her medical conditions made life difficult, her priority remained taking care of her family and friends. That passion was evident in her profession as a daycare provider as well. For the last 20 years, Jennifer cared for the children of many families in the Pierre area. She treasured the children she cared for and often developed relationships with the families that carried on well after the children left her care. She loved seeing them progress through life and adored their families.
Jennifer’s other passions included her dogs, fishing, and football, especially her beloved Raiders; no matter what their record or what scandal was brewing. If you thought she was loud watching her son wrestle, that was nothing compared to when the raiders were losing. The neighbors possibly had concerns on occasion.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Josh Bench-Bresher of Pierre, her sons: Cade (Laura) Bench-Bresher of Rapid City and Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre, grandson Malakai Bresher, her brother Casey (Samantha) Dawson of Piedmont, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Marlin and Bonita Horsley, Eric Metz, Steve (Sandee) Bresher, and Ilene (Steve) Hobart.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Sally Huber, father Alvin Huber, grandmother Mertyl Dawson, and grandfather Les Dawson.
Jennifer Bench-Bresher, we love you to the moon and back.
