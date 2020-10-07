Jerald Jay Westall, 82, passed away on September, 27, 2020, after a 26-year courageous battle with cancer.
He always wanted to help others through research which is why he had a bone marrow transplant at Mayo Clinic in 1996 and a Car T-Cell transplant at MD Anderson in 2019.
Jerald was born in Ramona, S.D. on September 25, 1938, to James Richard Westall and Dessie Aileen McRae Westall. When he was 14, his mother passed and his father married Ruth Laura Williams Westall.
Jerald met and fell in love with Bea Lehrkamp and they married on May 20, 1959. They celebrated 61 years of “Another day in Paradise,” raising 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Red and Bea’s Faith was the foundation of their marriage and family. He was a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church in South Dakota and Christ Greenfield Church in Arizona. Red started working for Youngberg and Sons, and eventually opened Red’s Painting and Decorating with a career of 45 years.
Red loved serving his community, including being a volunteer fireman, and enjoyed improving the life of his family and his neighbors. It wasn’t all work; Red loved going back to South Dakota each summer and spending time at the campgrounds in the RV. In 2003, they started the snow-bird life & “wintering” in Mesa, Arizona, where he had the pleasure of making many new friendships. His whole life he enjoyed being a performer in his children’s graduation parties, church services, family reunions, and production with the fellas at Dreamland Villa Ladies Tea. His most favorite time spent was playing pinochle and marbles with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters: Jeanine (Westall) Hyink, Gordon (Shirley) Westall, and Joyce (Westall) Hagen; four brothers in law, Gary Williams, Marvin (Shirley) Keller, Richard (Gloria) French, Galen Eichmann, one sister in law Marcia Rose Lehrkamp, one step brother-in-law Steve Julius; one son in law, Clayton Daniel Jr., one grand-daughter Karlie Ann Westall, and one great granddaughter Angel Pierce.
He is survived by his wife, Bea Westall of Mesa, AZ; his children, Brenda (Westall) Jahner and Maxine (Troy) Slaybaugh of Tempe AZ, Jeff (Kris) Westall of Edina, MN, Jane (Dave) Harvey of Chandler, AZ, Mike (Kim) Westall of Sioux Falls, SD, and Barkley Westall (Chair Partner) of Mesa, AZ; 10 grandchildren, Tara, Noah, Alison, Jill, Rachel, Hannah, Clara, Lucy, Arthur, and Crystal; 7 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Nicholas, Caitlin, Adriana, Gabriel, Lukyan, Aaliyah; brothers and sisters Phil Hyink of Mesa, AZ, Janice (Ken) Terwilliger of Winfred, SD, Don (Lillian) Westall of Morrill, NE, Bob (Betty) Westall of Lake Poinsett, SD and Mesa, AZ, Effie Eichmann of Madison, SD, Russell (Jan) Westall of Pierre, SD, Jim (Connie) Westall of New Prague, MN, Kay Julius of Madison, SD, Veronica Williams of Brookings, SD, and Ken Williams of Sioux Falls, SD; and more than 75 nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life to be held at 10:30 a.m., October 3, 2020, at Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church, 425 N. Greenfield., Arizona 85233. Reception to follow at Farnsworth Hall 6159 E. University Dr., Mesa 85205. The Service will be live streamed at https://christgreenfield.church/memorial. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church.
