Jerald ‘Jerry’ Alexander

Jerald “Jerry” Lee Alexander, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy. Rev. Rachel Stockle and Rev. Patty Johansen will co-officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with full military honors by the American Legion Post #37 and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail.
Friends and Family are invited to Jerry’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, December 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Jerry was born September 28, 1947, at home in Northeast Township, IL, to James L. and Mary (Marlow) Alexander.
He was married to Diana White on January 19, 1969, in Bowen, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include his two children, Mary “Leann” Binkerd (Scott) of Sioux Falls, SD and Ryan Alexander (Brooke) of Topeka, KS; three grandchildren, Connor, Gage, and Colin; one brother, Paul Alexander of La Prairie, IL; two sisters, Cathie Collins (Dr. Rich) of Three Lakes, WI, and Sue Wright of Camp Point, IL; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; one sister-in-law, Sandra Kendrick (Lonnie); four brothers-in-law, Claire White, David White, Leon White, and Phil Wright; and one niece, Melissa Underwood.
Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1966-1969.
Jerry was a soil conservationist and E.A. Engineer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was later a biologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jerry was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Pierre, SD.
An avid outdoorsman, Jerry enjoyed deer hunting and fishing at Lake Oahe, SD, and the Missouri River. He also loved spending time at the pond on the family farm, as well as working the land in his John Deere tractor. Jerry loved classic cars and was the proud owner of a 1915 Metz named “Ethel” and a 1929 Chevy named “Betty Jean.” He also had a soft spot in his heart for animals, and always fed the geese and deer that roamed into his yard. However, his family, especially his children and grandchildren, were always #1 to him. His children always looked forward to staying home on Friday nights to enjoy his homemade meatloaf together.
Jerry attended Vermont Street United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Connor Alexander, Gage Binkerd, Colin Alexander, Roger White, Randy White, and Don Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Culberson, Arlo Levison, Randy Dawson, Jerry Lenocker, and Travis Johnston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.