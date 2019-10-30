Jerald “Jerry” Tibbs, 74
Jerald “Jerry” Tibbs, 74, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ with interment following at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
Jerald Lee Tibbs was born February 13, 1945 in Pierre, SD to John W. and Mildred E. (Kirley) Tibbs. Jerry is survived by his son Brian (fiancé Chelsee) Tibbs, grandchildren: Sklyer, Bella, Emilee, Colin and Tyler, “Aunt Jo” (Jim) Jones, and a host of cousins and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com
