Jeremy Dodson

Jeremy Joel Dodson, 44, of Pierre, passed away at his home on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a nearly two-year battle with multiple health issues. He was surrounded by his loving family and his caretaker and friend, Terri Morin. His will to live never wavered even at the very end. He is finally at peace.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Friday, October 14, 2022
5:00PM-6:00PM
Oct 14
Prayer Service
Friday, October 14, 2022
6:00PM
Oct 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, October 15, 2022
11:00AM
