Jeremy Dodson

Jeremy Joel Dodson, 44, of Pierre, passed away at his home on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a nearly two-year battle with multiple health issues. He was surrounded by his loving family and his caretaker and friend, Terri Morin. His will to live never wavered even at the very end. He is finally at peace.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Jeremy’s Mass will be available online at www.feigumfh.com.
Jeremy was born March 7, 1978, in Pierre, SD, to Jerry and Joanna Dodson. He was raised in Pierre, graduating from T.F. Riggs High School in 1997. He attended undergraduate school at the University of Nebraska and then graduate Naturopathic Medical School in San Diego, California.
Jeremy always shot for the stars. He dreamed big, designed big, loved big, and had so many amazing ideas. His lasting legacy is his design and invention of the original fire table, the Oriflamme Fire Table. He loved spending time with family and friends. He loved exploring the outdoors, the beach, bonfires, kayaking, and camping. He loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and traveled with his brother and dad to many games. Jeremy was a culinary expert and often made 5-star meals for family and friends to enjoy. These meals were important to Jeremy because it was his way to show his love to his family and friends. Jeremy loved to travel and always lived life to the fullest.
He is survived and loved by his mother and father Joanna and Jerry Dodson, his sister Jolene (Heikke) Nielsen and his nieces, Danikka, Mikka and Hope, all of Broomfield, CO, and his brother Jason (Amanda) Dodson and his nephews, Devin, Dylan and Dane, all of Pierre, SD. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leona and Leo Gutenkauf and Thelma and Walter Dodson.
