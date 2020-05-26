Jerome Harry Kern, 82, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. Under the wonderful care of Compassionate Care Hospice, Jerry died peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife Karen and their loving family.
Jerry was born in Witten, SD, to Irene (Knodel) Johanson and (George) Fred Kern. At an early age he moved with his family to Cottonwood, SD, and later returned to Witten where he finished high school. After graduation, Jerry joined the United States Army, which took him all over the United States and Europe. He was stationed for two years in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and traveled extensively through Europe by motorcycle. Upon his honorary discharge, Jerry attended Huron College where he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology. During this time, he met Karen (Christensen). They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
Jerry and Karen lived in Chicago and Los Angeles before eventually settling in Pierre, SD. Together they raised five children who were among his proudest accomplishments. He was a charter member of the Pierre Izaak Walton League. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a talented woodworker and craftsman. Jerry spent many seasons pursuing pheasants, deer, and antelope in western South Dakota, camping, riding his motorcycle, boating, and fishing the evening away along the shores of the Missouri River.
Jerry had a passion for people and believed strongly that everyone who could should donate blood. He was a practitioner of Science of the Mind, a philosophy that teaches the unity of all. He lived as an example of how gratitude and positive thinking affects and creates the world around us. He loved a good tomato picked straight from the garden, was always quick with a joke, and loved his grandchildren beyond measure. Mostly, Jerry enjoyed any activities that brought his family together.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen of Pierre, and their children Linda (Brad) Anderson of Rapid City, SD, Jerry D. (Fei) Kern of Shanghai, China, Sandra (Scott) Mollman of Vermillion, SD, Debra (Dan) Workman of Sioux Falls, SD, and Mikal (Myriah) Kern of Wyndmere, ND. He is also survived by his brother Jean (Hazel) Kern of Plankinton, SD. Jerry was blessed to also be survived by his 10 wonderful grandchildren who brought him such joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred.
Due to the outbreak of Covid 19, a celebration of life for Jerry will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Izaak Walton League: Sunshine Chapter, PO Box 896, Pierre, SD 57501. Condolences for the family can be sent to 2800 S. Garfield Avenue, Sioux Fall, SD 57105. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
