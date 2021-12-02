Jerome “Jerry” Peter Thelen
Jerome “Jerry” Peter Thelen, age 83, passed away peacefully Monday November 22nd, 2021. Funeral Services will be held in the spring at the Thelen Family Farm in Turton, SD.
Jerry Thelen was born November 6, 1938, at St Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Lawrence “Pete” and Barbara (Hagel) Thelen.
Jerry graduated from Turton High School in 1956, then attended Northern State University and graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Manufacturing in 1960. August 13th 1960, Jerry married his lifelong companion Cleo at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Turton, SD.
Jerry and Cleo moved to the Minneapolis area in 1960 where Jerry worked as a manufacturing engineer for Univac. In 1967 Jerry and Cleo moved home to South Dakota where they farmed north of Clark and taught in Clark until 1983. While farming, Jerry obtained his B.S. in Education from Northern State University. In 1983 Jerry attended South Dakota State University where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Vocational Education and also served as a graduate teaching assistant.
Jerry and Cleo settled in Pierre, SD, in the late 1990’s where Jerry retired from his position with the Bad River Watershed project and Cleo retired from teaching.
Jerry was an avid fisher and hunter, pastimes that he passed on to both his children and grandchildren. He spent many years tracing his family tree to the mid-1700’s. Jerry also enjoyed guiding commercial pheasant hunters at the family farm in Turton. He cherished the friendships he made with his hunters over the years. Jerry took great pride in the Family farm, which was homesteaded by the family in the late 1800s and has remained in the family to this day.
Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, parents Pete and Barbara Thelen, sister Marie Thelen, and son Shawn Thelen. Survivors Include his wife, Gail Cleo (Wheeler) Thelen of Pierre, his son Tim Thelen of Pierre, and Becky (Toby) Hofer and their son Miles Hofer of Huron, SD; his sister Karen (Ralph) George of Yakima, Washington; grandchildren, Brady (Jennifer) Thelen, Riley Thelen, Chloe Thelen, and Hayden Thelen of Huron, SD; and great grandson Cohen Thelen (Brady and Jennifer), nephew Jeff Remily, nieces Jill (Remily) Eicher and Jennifer (Remily) Hoff.
In lieu of gifts, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601. The family will hold a private burial in the spring at the Thelen Family Farm in Turton, SD.
