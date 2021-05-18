Jerry Dean Lundberg
Jerry Dean Lundberg, died May 17, 2021, at his home in Pierre, SD, with his loving partner at his side. He was 70.
Jerry was born June 24, 1950, in Pickstown, SD, to Lawrence D. and Lois D. Lundberg. He attended public schools in Madison, and Sioux Falls, SD, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1968. Following high school, he developed a life-long career in road construction, retiring in 2020.
Jerry loved his pets, be it his dog, Tilford, or his cat, Squiggy. He also had a passion for grilling, hunting and fishing, enjoying all with friends and family.
Those who remember Jerry best, will recall his intellect and humor and his ability to tell amusing stories covering numerous topics, always leaving you with more to debate or laugh about.
Grateful for having shared his life are his long-time loving partner, Rose Vice, Pierre SD; mother, Lois D. Lundberg, Sioux Falls, SD, sister, Kathy Lundberg Sadowski,(Greg), Steamboat Springs, CO, and brother, Michael Lundberg ,(Candy), Wright WY. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence D. Lundberg.
Jerry will be missed dearly by friends and family. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date when it is safer for family and friends to get together.
