Jerry Hinkle
Jerry Hinkle, 55, of Holabird, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United Methodist Church, Highmore. Burial will be at the Highmore Cemetery, at a later date.
Jerald Edward was born July 18, 1967, to Harold and Mary (Goehring) Hinkle in Huron, South Dakota. He had two younger brothers, Douglas and Darrel. He grew up on the family farm 12 ½ miles north of Holabird, South Dakota.
He attended grade schools in Valley, Holabird, and Franklin schools in Hyde County. Throughout his school years, he was active in 4-H and earned many medals for his projects. In 1986, he graduated from Highmore High School. While in school, he enjoyed acting in school plays. After graduation, he attended Huron College for one year. Jerry went to Minot, North Dakota and completed the course in Radio Broadcasting on February 25, 1988, at Meyer School of Broadcasting. He worked at KGFX in Pierre for a short time. In 2000, he worked for the census bureau. He stayed at home to help take care of his grandfather, Emory Hinkle, until his death.
Jerry attended Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell, South Dakota, studying religion, philosophy, and theater. He worked at Pizza Hut and Walmart in Mitchell until June 9, 2019, when he moved back to Holabird because of health concerns. He was an active member of the Methodist Church. He loved playing Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit, everyone always wanted to be on his team.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Harold and Mary Hinkle; brothers: Darrel (Kristi) Hinkle and Douglas (Noel Pothast) Hinkle; nieces and nephews: Brittany (Jeremiah) Price, Shelby Hinkle, Justin Hinkle, Conner Hinkle, Jamie Pothast, Ashley Pothast, Kaitlin (Draylon) Boyd, and Cade Hinkle; six great nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Emory and Bergit Hinkle, Wilbur Goehring, Agnes Goehring Hahn, and Ernest Hahn; uncle, Kenneth Goehring; cousin, Anthony Goehring; and uncles-in-law: Harold Macek and George Kennedy.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
