Jerry Wayne Hawkins

Jerry Wayne Hawkins, 82, of Pierre, SD, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.

A Visitation will be Sunday, June 13th, from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 5:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:30am, Monday, June 14th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, June 12th Capital Journal.

