Jerry Wayne Hawkins
Jerry Wayne Hawkins, 82, of Pierre, SD, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
A Visitation will be Sunday, June 13th, from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 5:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:30am, Monday, June 14th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, June 12th Capital Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.