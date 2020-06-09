Jessa GoodBird, 34, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Mitchell.
A family funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at River Center Church in Pierre. You can join the family via live stream starting at 10:00 am, by clicking on the video box at the top of Jessa’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name, a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com, and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Jessa Lynn GoodBird was born on May 24, 1986, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Adelia Rose GoodBird. She lived most of her first year with Mary Pease and family at which time she returned to Sioux Falls. She again came to live with the Peases at the age of six and was legally adopted later. In 2005, she moved to The Dalles, Oregon, and returned to Pierre in 2008. She lived in Pierre the remainder of her life with a few short months in Mitchell, SD.
Jessa is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary Pease of Pierre; her children, Noah Calvert, and Mia and Jazlynn Flood, all of Pierre, and Kiyonae and Isaiah Riggs of Wasco, Oregon; her siblings, Rick (Christa) Campbell, Brett (Sonja) Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Kristin (Jason) Vermundson, Steven Campbell, and Phillip (Haelly) Pease, all of Pierre, and Desiree, Ryley, LaChara and Rochelle Bordeaux; special friends, Ryan Flood, Elaine Ponca-Staples, and Gram Gram (Wilma) Staples; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceeded in death by her biological mother, Adelia GoodBird; brother Justin GoodBird; and sister Laura Campbell.
Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
