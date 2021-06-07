Jessica Eve Schieckoff
Jessica Eve Schieckoff, 40, of Pierre, passed away May 29, 2021. Visitation will be held 4:00-5:00pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oahe Presbyterian Church with burial following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. Jessica’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Jessica was born on April 3, 1981, to Clifford R. and Vicki L. Schieckoff in Burke, South Dakota. They lived in Gregory, SD, until 1987, where she was joined by sister Jeni Lea. The family moved to Hitchcock, SD, where they resided until 1989 before moving to Huron for a short time, followed by a move to Blunt, SD, and then to Pierre, SD, where the family grew and Jessica was joined by another sister Jamie Sue.
Following high school she attended Northern State University to study elementary education. Her first daughter, Kiara Elizabeth, was born in 2000, followed by Violet Rose in 2002. She loved her children, nieces, nephews and her friends’ children with all of her heart. That love grew even more when her son Lucas Christopher was born in 2011. Many medical moments followed her, her children and nephew Cooper Kelly through the past years. She stayed strong and was a rock for her family through every trial.
Jessica started working at McDonalds while in high school and worked for them for many years. She enjoyed learning and took additional coursework in Brookings, SD. She was always meticulous and organized, loved listening to Alan Jackson, shopping with rewards cards, being a part of Facebook groups (her favorite of which was “Aroma Delights”) and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her three children, parents, two sisters and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents August and Lorraine Schieckoff and Calvin and Karen Harsin, along with her nephew Cooper Kelly.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name to be established to benefit her children. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
