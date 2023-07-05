Jill Gusso
Jill Marie Gusso (Tobin), born on May 31, 1968, in Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on July, 4, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and vibrant spirit.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please forward any sympathies to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of South Dakota.
Jill was born to Richard and Kay Tobin (Nylander) and grew up in Pierre, South Dakota. She cherished her close-knit family and considered her daughter, Hannah Marie Smith, and her parents to be her closest friends. Despite her mother's battle with multiple sclerosis, Jill found inspiration in her strength and persevered through life's challenges.
Jill received her education at St. Joseph Catholic School, Pierre Junior High School, and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1986. She went on to pursue her passion for golf, playing collegiately at Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa, for one year before transferring to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. In 1989, she graduated and returned to Pierre, where she started her professional career.
Jill began her career with the South Dakota Department of Health and later worked for the South Dakota Board of Regents. In 1995, she joined the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, where she dedicated her time and expertise for nearly three decades until April 2023. Jill's work focused on assisting the public with court records, managing court workloads, and overseeing publications for the courts. She received a fellowship from the Institute of Court Management with the National Center for State Courts in Washington, DC, in May 2008, an achievement she cherished.
Throughout her life, Jill found joy and shared countless adventures with her loving husband, Chad Gusso. They were best friends and business partners, running several successful businesses together. Living in Fort Pierre, they enjoyed their time on the water, indulging in their love for fishing. When they moved to Sioux Falls, Chad enjoyed golfing, while Jill happily rode along in the golf cart, even though she wished she was beating him on the course. Their unwavering bond brought them immense happiness.
Jill will be remembered for her kind and compassionate nature. She valued her relationships deeply and held her friends in Pierre, Sioux Falls, and beyond close to her heart. Her infectious laughter and positive outlook on life touched the lives of all who knew her.
Jill was preceded in death by her father, Richard Tobin, and her in-laws, Norman and Delores Gusso, five loving grandparents, Elmer and Margaret Nylander of Lebanon, SD, Jack and Neva Tobin and J.R Quiett of Gettysburg, SD; uncles Larry Nylander, Chuck Ellis and Francis Raush and aunts, Donna Ellis and Angie Klauss. She is survived by her devoted husband, Chad Gusso; her cherished daughter, Hannah Smith, and fiancé Tyler Nesheim of Ethan, SD; her loving mother, Kay Tobin of Surprise, AZ; her stepdaughter, Alexi Gusso, and fiancé Jon Sokolowski of Minneapolis; her stepson, Nicholas Gusso of Sioux Falls; her sisters, Jeanie Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jenifer Tobin of Sioux Falls, SD; her nephew, Jackson Geerts; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins.
Jill's impact on the community and the lives she touched will forever be remembered. Her dedication to public service and her unwavering love for her family and friends will remain an inspiration to all who were fortunate to know her. In her own words, "life is not a destination, but merely a stop along the way." Jill's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Please visit www.georgeboom.com to share condolences with Jill's family.
