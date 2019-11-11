Jim Bierle, 82
Jim Bierle, age 82, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Open Bible Church in Midland.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at the Open Bible Church in Midland.
Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.