Jim Bierle, 82

Jim Bierle, age 82, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Open Bible Church in Midland.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at the Open Bible Church in Midland.

Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Bierle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments