Joan Constance Albaugh, 93
Joan Constance Albaugh was born on May 26, 1927, in Newton Centre, Massachusetts, to John K. and Jane E. Conant.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Masks will be required for attendance. The service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
She graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. Afterwards, Joan married her hometown high school sweetheart, Herbert (Herb) Albaugh, on March 18, 1950. From that marriage, they had one daughter, Sharon Leigh Helbig.
As a new employee of Remington Arms, the family was required to relocate to various states in the northeast before Herb’s retirement in 1981. Afterwards, both Herb and Joan enjoyed traveling to various European countries, as well as visiting various parts of the United States.
Joan enjoyed being a housewife and, with her flair for design and decoration, made every new residence a place of comfort and beauty. After Herb’s death in 2004, Joan left their home in Ponce Inlet, Florida, to live in Pierre to be closer to Sharon and her family. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and dedicated a Memorial Garden in honor of her late husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Bruce) Helbig of Pierre, grandsons Christopher (Zoe) Helbig of Spring Hill, Florida, and Alexander (Alicia) Helbig and great-grandchildren Hadassah, Caleb, and Peter, all residents of Pierre as well as several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.